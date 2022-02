Press agenda on February 23

TURKIYE

ANKARA- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend NATO leaders' summit via video conference.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following developments after Russia recognizes Ukraine’s breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

MOSCOW – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to head to Russia for two-day visit.

GERMANY

BERLIN- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to hold news conference following their meeting in Berlin.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to reveal road motor vehicle registration figures for January.

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical office Eurostat to share consumer inflation (CPI) figures for January.