Press agenda on February 25

TURKIYE



ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony in Istanbul.



ANKARA – NATO heads of state and government to discuss consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine via videoconference.



UKRAINE



KYIV – Following developments after Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.



RUSSIA



MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.



US



WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet NATO heads of state and government in extraordinary virtual summit to discuss security situation in and around Ukraine.



NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.



THE ECONOMY



ANKARA - TurkStat to announce Turkiye's economic confidence index for February.



ANKARA - German statistics office to reveal Germany’s GDP growth rate for Q4 2021.



WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce personal income and spending for January.



WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department's Census Bureau to announce Durable Goods Orders for January.



ANKARA - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to address news conference.SPORTS



NYON, Switzerland - UEFA to hold extraordinary meeting for Russia's intervention in Ukraine.



NYON, Switzerland - Last 16 draws in each UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League to be held.



ATHENS - Turkish men's national basketball team to take on Greece in 2023 FIBA World Cup European qualifying Group B match.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 25 Şubat 2022, 19:46