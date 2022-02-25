Press agenda on February 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

TURKIYE

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony in Istanbul.

ANKARA – NATO heads of state and government to discuss consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine via videoconference.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following developments after Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet NATO heads of state and government in extraordinary virtual summit to discuss security situation in and around Ukraine.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce Turkiye's economic confidence index for February.

ANKARA - German statistics office to reveal Germany’s GDP growth rate for Q4 2021.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce personal income and spending for January.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department's Census Bureau to announce Durable Goods Orders for January.

ANKARA - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to address news conference.SPORTS

NYON, Switzerland - UEFA to hold extraordinary meeting for Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

NYON, Switzerland - Last 16 draws in each UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League to be held.

ATHENS - Turkish men's national basketball team to take on Greece in 2023 FIBA World Cup European qualifying Group B match.

