Press agenda on February 25

TURKIYE
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony in Istanbul.
ANKARA – NATO heads of state and government to discuss consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine via videoconference.
UKRAINE
KYIV – Following developments after Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet NATO heads of state and government in extraordinary virtual summit to discuss security situation in and around Ukraine.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - TurkStat to announce Turkiye's economic confidence index for February.
ANKARA - German statistics office to reveal Germany’s GDP growth rate for Q4 2021.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce personal income and spending for January.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department's Census Bureau to announce Durable Goods Orders for January.
ANKARA - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to address news conference.

SPORTS
NYON, Switzerland - UEFA to hold extraordinary meeting for Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
NYON, Switzerland - Last 16 draws in each UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League to be held.
ATHENS - Turkish men's national basketball team to take on Greece in 2023 FIBA World Cup European qualifying Group B match.
TURKIYE
