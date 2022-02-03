Press agenda on February 3

UKRAINE

KYIV - Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Ukraine, attend 10th meeting of bilateral High-Level Strategic Council.

KYIV - Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky expected to sign agreements, memoranda of understanding, address joint news conference.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez.

CHINA

BEIJING - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to meet North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for talks on security affairs, regional and international issues.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Following developments after operation carried out by US-led coalition in Idlib.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce inflation figures for January.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to reveal figures for initial jobless claims.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce factory orders for December 2021.