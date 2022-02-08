Press agenda on February 8

TURKIYE
ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss diplomatic options to avert war between Ukraine and Russia.
UKRAINE
KYIV - French President Emmanuel Macron to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
KYIV - Following developments at Ukraine-Russia border amid increasing tensions.
ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to release airport statistics for January.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce trade balance for December.
PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development to release unemployment figures for December.