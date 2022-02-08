Press agenda on February 8

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss diplomatic options to avert war between Ukraine and Russia.

UKRAINE

KYIV - French President Emmanuel Macron to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

KYIV - Following developments at Ukraine-Russia border amid increasing tensions.

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to release airport statistics for January.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce trade balance for December.

PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development to release unemployment figures for December.