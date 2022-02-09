Press agenda on February 9

TURKIYE

Following the worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

UZBEKISTAN

TASHKENT - Turkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli to meet Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Sardor Umurzakov, Agriculture Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Hamroyev.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for talks on bilateral relations, regional issues.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares to hold a news conference after their meeting.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to participate in roundtable with CEOs of electric utility companies to discuss his Build Back Better agenda.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to hold session to discuss threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release livestock production statistics for 2021.