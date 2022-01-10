Press agenda on January 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

TURKIYE

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board meeting.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to chair NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in attendance.

KAZAKHSTAN

NUR SULTAN - Following developments on anti-government protests.

US

WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor US-Russia talks in Geneva.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) to announce unemployment rate for November.

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical office Eurostat to announce unemployment rate for November.

