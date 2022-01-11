Press agenda on January 11

TURKIYE



ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive credentials of ambassadors of Greece and El Salvador.



ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.



ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend extraordinary virtual meeting of Organization of Turkic States' foreign ministers to discuss latest developments in Kazakhstan.



KAZAKHSTAN



NUR SULTAN – Following developments after anti-government protests.



THE ECONOMY



ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce current account balance for November.



LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office to share balance of payment statistics for third quarter of 2021.

