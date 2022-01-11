TURKIYE
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive credentials of ambassadors of Greece and El Salvador.
ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.
ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend extraordinary virtual meeting of Organization of Turkic States' foreign ministers to discuss latest developments in Kazakhstan.
KAZAKHSTAN
NUR SULTAN – Following developments after anti-government protests.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce current account balance for November.
LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office to share balance of payment statistics for third quarter of 2021.
Press agenda on January 11
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
TURKIYE
