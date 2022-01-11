Press agenda on January 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Press agenda on January 11

TURKIYE

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive credentials of ambassadors of Greece and El Salvador.

ANKARA – Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend extraordinary virtual meeting of Organization of Turkic States' foreign ministers to discuss latest developments in Kazakhstan.

KAZAKHSTAN

NUR SULTAN – Following developments after anti-government protests.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce current account balance for November.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office to share balance of payment statistics for third quarter of 2021.
 

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder