Press agenda on January 13

TURKIYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with EU ambassadors in Ankara.
ANKARA - Vice President Fuat Oktay to chair steering committee meeting of National Artificial Intelligence Strategy at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.
KAZAKHSTAN
NUR SULTAN - Following developments after anti-government protests.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver update on his administration’s whole-of-government COVID-19 surge response.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) to announce industrial production, turnover, and retail trade indices for November.
WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce producer price index for December