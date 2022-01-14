Press agenda on January 14

TURKIYE
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend commissioning ceremony of test and training ship TCG Ufuk at Istanbul Maritime Shipyard.
ISTANBUL - Erdogan to receive Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at Vahdettin Mansion.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Special representatives from Turkiye and Armenia to meet in Moscow to discuss steps for normalizing bilateral relations.
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold annual news conference.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA -Turkish statistical authority to announce Turkiye’s residential property sales in December 2021.
ANKARA -Turkish Central Bank to announce private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad in November 2021.
ANKARA - Eurostat to announce trade balance for November.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce retail sales for December.
WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve to announce industrial production for December.