Press agenda on January 14

TURKIYE

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend commissioning ceremony of test and training ship TCG Ufuk at Istanbul Maritime Shipyard.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan to receive Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at Vahdettin Mansion.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Special representatives from Turkiye and Armenia to meet in Moscow to discuss steps for normalizing bilateral relations.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold annual news conference.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA -Turkish statistical authority to announce Turkiye’s residential property sales in December 2021.

ANKARA -Turkish Central Bank to announce private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad in November 2021.

ANKARA - Eurostat to announce trade balance for November.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce retail sales for December.

WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve to announce industrial production for December.