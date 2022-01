Press agenda on January 17

ALBANIA

LAC - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend handover ceremony for houses built for 2019’s quake victims by Turkiye.

TIRANA – Erdogan to meet Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama and hold joint press conference and agreement signing ceremony.

TIRANA – Erdogan also to inaugurate Ethem Bey Mosque, which has been restored by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, address Albanian parliament.

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.

US

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Sudan, South Sudan.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release Short Term External Debt Statistics for November.

ANKARA - Turkish Finance and Treasury Ministry to announce Central Government Budget Balance Table for 2021.