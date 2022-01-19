Press agenda on January 19

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.

QATAR

DOHA - Turkiye's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to be received by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as part of his official talks in Qatari capital.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address virtual Davos Agenda 2022, annual event by World Economic Forum.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to hold news conference at White House to kick off his second year in office.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold annual meeting in Moscow with ambassadors from Commonwealth of Independent States.



THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical authority Eurostat to reveal GDP, unemployment figures for last year's Q3.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce housing starts, building permits for last December.