Press agenda on January 24

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting at party headquarters.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Following developments after snap elections for 50-seat parliament.

US

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Libya situation.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council to convene with Russia on agenda. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to join meeting via video link.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde to discuss Russia.

ITALY

ROME - Presidential election process in Italy to begin with first round of voting by 1,009 grand electors, consisting of parliamentarians, regional administrators.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold videoconference with premiers of federal states to discuss coronavirus situation, possible new measures.