Press agenda on January 25

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to virtually convene annual meeting of President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss protection of civilians during armed conflicts.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce Turkiye's sectoral confidence indices for January.

ANKARA - The Central Bank of Turkish Republic to reveal Turkiye's capacity utilization rate for manufacturing sector in January.

WASHINGTON - Research group Conference Board to announce US consumer confidence in January.

WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund to reveal World Economic Outlook (WEO).

SPORTS

MELBOURNE - Following 2022 Australian Open, first Grand Slam of year.

YAOUNDE - Following round of 16 in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon.