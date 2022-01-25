Press agenda on January 25

TURKIYE
ANKARA - Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.
US
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to virtually convene annual meeting of President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss protection of civilians during armed conflicts.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - TurkStat to announce Turkiye's sectoral confidence indices for January.
ANKARA - The Central Bank of Turkish Republic to reveal Turkiye's capacity utilization rate for manufacturing sector in January.
WASHINGTON - Research group Conference Board to announce US consumer confidence in January.
WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund to reveal World Economic Outlook (WEO).
SPORTS
MELBOURNE - Following 2022 Australian Open, first Grand Slam of year.
YAOUNDE - Following round of 16 in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon.