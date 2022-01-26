Press agenda on January 26

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Newly appointed envoys of US and Italy to Turkiye will present their credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments on coronavirus pandemic in Turkiye, worldwide.

FRANCE

PARIS - Russian, Ukrainian, French and German officials expected to meet in Paris for Normandy format talks to defuse tensions in eastern Ukraine.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet private sector CEOs to discuss his Build Back Better agenda.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with heads of leading Italian companies.



MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to deliver remarks on current issues of Russian foreign policy and answer deputies’ questions during a plenary session of Russia’s lower chamber of parliament.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to reveal road motor vehicle registration figure for 2021.

LUXEMBOURG - European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) to release new commercial vehicle registrations statistics for 2021.

WASHINGTON - Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development to reveal US new home sales for December.

WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision, US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to hold news conference.