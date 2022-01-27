TURKIYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council (MGK) meeting at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Central African Republic counterpart Sylvie Baipo-Temon.
RUSSIA
SAINT PETERSBURG - President Vladimir Putin to take part in event marking 78th anniversary of liberation of Leningrad from Nazi siege.
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Alexey Zaytsev to hold weekly news conference.
US
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Syria.
CENTRAL AMERICA
HONDURAS - US vice president to attend inauguration ceremony for Honduras' President-elect Xiomara Castro.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to hold first inflation report meeting.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce Q4 gross domestic product (GDP) second reading (preliminary).
WASHINGTON - US Census Bureau to announce durable goods orders for December.
WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.
Press agenda on January 27
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
