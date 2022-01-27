Press agenda on January 27

TURKIYE



ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council (MGK) meeting at presidential complex.



ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Central African Republic counterpart Sylvie Baipo-Temon.



RUSSIA



SAINT PETERSBURG - President Vladimir Putin to take part in event marking 78th anniversary of liberation of Leningrad from Nazi siege.



MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Alexey Zaytsev to hold weekly news conference.



US



NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Syria.



CENTRAL AMERICA



HONDURAS - US vice president to attend inauguration ceremony for Honduras' President-elect Xiomara Castro.



THE ECONOMY



ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to hold first inflation report meeting.



WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce Q4 gross domestic product (GDP) second reading (preliminary).



WASHINGTON - US Census Bureau to announce durable goods orders for December.



WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.