Press agenda on January 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Press agenda on January 27

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council (MGK) meeting at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Central African Republic counterpart Sylvie Baipo-Temon.

RUSSIA

SAINT PETERSBURG - President Vladimir Putin to take part in event marking 78th anniversary of liberation of Leningrad from Nazi siege.

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Alexey Zaytsev to hold weekly news conference.

US

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Syria.

CENTRAL AMERICA

HONDURAS - US vice president to attend inauguration ceremony for Honduras' President-elect Xiomara Castro.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to hold first inflation report meeting.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce Q4 gross domestic product (GDP) second reading (preliminary).

WASHINGTON - US Census Bureau to announce durable goods orders for December.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder