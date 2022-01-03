Press agenda on January 3

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Press agenda on January 3

TURKIYE

ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA- Turkiye's Trade Ministry to announce preliminary foreign trade figures for 2021.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release Consumer Confidence Index for December 2021.

LONDON – IHS Markit to reveal Turkiye, US and Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) figures for December.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder