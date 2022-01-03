Press agenda on January 3

TURKIYE
ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA- Turkiye's Trade Ministry to announce preliminary foreign trade figures for 2021.
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release Consumer Confidence Index for December 2021.
LONDON – IHS Markit to reveal Turkiye, US and Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) figures for December.