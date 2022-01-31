Press agenda on January 31

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend appointment ceremony of teachers at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center and to chair Cabinet meeting in presidential complex.

BAHRAIN

MANAMA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to participate in bilateral meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at White House.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions.

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) to announce trade balance for December.

ANKARA -Turkstat to announce tourism revenues for December.

ANKARA - Turkstat to announce foreign arrivals for December.

LUXEMBOURG - European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) to announce preliminary GDP for 4Q21.