Press agenda on January 4

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address provincial leaders of his Justice and Development Party.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet with members of White House COVID-19 Response Team on latest developments related to omicron variant.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-graft commission to present to President Cyril Ramaphosa report on corruption involving top officials, businesspeople during former president's term.