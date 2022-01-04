Press agenda on January 4

TURKIYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address provincial leaders of his Justice and Development Party.
ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet with members of White House COVID-19 Response Team on latest developments related to omicron variant.
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - Anti-graft commission to present to President Cyril Ramaphosa report on corruption involving top officials, businesspeople during former president's term.