Press agenda on January 5

TURKIYE



ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet deputies of his Justice and Development (AK) Party for breakfast gathering.



ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.



ANKARA - Welcoming ceremony of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) Freight Train to be held at Ankara railway station.



US



WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at State Department.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Middle East.

SPORTS



AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Besiktas to face Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in 2021 Turkcell Super Cup.