Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Press agenda on January 5

TURKIYE

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet deputies of his Justice and Development (AK) Party for breakfast gathering.

ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

ANKARA - Welcoming ceremony of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) Freight Train to be held at Ankara railway station.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at State Department.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Middle East.

SPORTS

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Besiktas to face Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in 2021 Turkcell Super Cup.

