Press agenda on January 7

TURKIYE
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 2nd Yeditepe Biennial at Suleymaniye Daruzziyafe.
ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs to be held via video link. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold news conference at end of meeting.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to travel to Colorado to survey wildfire damage.
KAZAKHSTAN
NUR SULTAN – Following developments on anti-government protests.
ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkiye's Trade Ministry to reveal foreign trade expectation survey for first quarter of 2022.
ANKARA – Turkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry to share cash realizations data for December 2021.
ISTANBUL - Trade Minister Mehmet Mus to attend Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association's annual meeting.
LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office Eurostat to reveal retail trade data for November and inflation (flash estimate) figures for December.
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council to release economic sentiment for December.
WASHINGTON – US Department of Labor to share unemployment figures for December.