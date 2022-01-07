Press agenda on January 7

TURKIYE

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 2nd Yeditepe Biennial at Suleymaniye Daruzziyafe.

ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs to be held via video link. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold news conference at end of meeting.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to travel to Colorado to survey wildfire damage.

KAZAKHSTAN

NUR SULTAN – Following developments on anti-government protests.

ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkiye's Trade Ministry to reveal foreign trade expectation survey for first quarter of 2022.

ANKARA – Turkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry to share cash realizations data for December 2021.

ISTANBUL - Trade Minister Mehmet Mus to attend Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association's annual meeting.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office Eurostat to reveal retail trade data for November and inflation (flash estimate) figures for December.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council to release economic sentiment for December.

WASHINGTON – US Department of Labor to share unemployment figures for December.