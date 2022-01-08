Press agenda on January 8

TURKIYE

KARAMAN - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend inauguration of the Karaman-Konya high-speed train line, other projects, as well as meeting of Justice and Development Party’s provincial advisory council.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

BANGLADESH

DHAKA / COX'S BAZAR - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to meet his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan. Soylu is also due to attend opening ceremony of Turkish Field Hospital at Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

KAZAKHSTAN

NUR SULTAN - Following developments on anti-government protests in Kazakhstan