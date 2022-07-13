Press agenda on July 13

US
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss political, humanitarian situations in Syria.
UK
LONDON - First ballot in Conservative Party leadership race to be held among eight candidates.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee to host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
SRI LANKA
COLOMBO - Following developments after South Asian nation's president reportedly fled country amid mass anti-government protests, fueled by economic, political turmoil.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.
ISRAEL
JERUSALEM - US President Joe Biden to visit Israel as part of a regional tour, including the West Bank, Saudi Arabia.