Press agenda on July 13

US

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss political, humanitarian situations in Syria.

UK

LONDON - First ballot in Conservative Party leadership race to be held among eight candidates.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee to host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO - Following developments after South Asian nation's president reportedly fled country amid mass anti-government protests, fueled by economic, political turmoil.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

ISRAEL

JERUSALEM - US President Joe Biden to visit Israel as part of a regional tour, including the West Bank, Saudi Arabia.