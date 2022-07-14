Press agenda on July 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Press agenda on July 14

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to meet with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini at Pentagon.

FLORIDA - NASA and SpaceX to launch cargo Dragon mission to International Space Station.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO - Following developments after South Asian nation's president fled country amid mass anti-government protests, fueled by economic, political turmoil.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

ISRAEL

JERUSALEM - Following US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel as part of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal indices of retail trade, turnover and industrial production for May.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder