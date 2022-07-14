Press agenda on July 14

US



WASHINGTON - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to meet with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini at Pentagon.



FLORIDA - NASA and SpaceX to launch cargo Dragon mission to International Space Station.



SRI LANKA



COLOMBO - Following developments after South Asian nation's president fled country amid mass anti-government protests, fueled by economic, political turmoil.



UKRAINE



KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.



ISRAEL



JERUSALEM - Following US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel as part of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.



THE ECONOMY



ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal indices of retail trade, turnover and industrial production for May.