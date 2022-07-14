US
WASHINGTON - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to meet with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini at Pentagon.
FLORIDA - NASA and SpaceX to launch cargo Dragon mission to International Space Station.
SRI LANKA
COLOMBO - Following developments after South Asian nation's president fled country amid mass anti-government protests, fueled by economic, political turmoil.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.
ISRAEL
JERUSALEM - Following US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel as part of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal indices of retail trade, turnover and industrial production for May.
Press agenda on July 14
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
US
YORUM EKLE