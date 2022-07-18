Press agenda on July 18

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to leave capital for talks in Iran as part of official visit following his Cabinet meeting at presidential complex.
US
NEW YORK - Prince Harry to speak at UN General Assembly session to observe Nelson Mandela International Day.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to hold consultations on UN mission in Cyprus.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Monitoring Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's news conference.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Following EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's news conference.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
SRI LANKA
COLOMBO - Following latest developments related to Sri Lanka after South Asian nation's president fled country amid protests and parliament is set to elect new president.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.
MOROCCO
RABAT - Israel's Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to arrive in Moroccan capital for first official visit.
SOUTH AFRICA
CAPE TOWN - Following events on occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day.
ALGERIA
ALGIERS - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to arrive in capital Algiers.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce balance of payments for June.