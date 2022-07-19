Press agenda on July 19

IRAN

TEHRAN - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be welcomed with official ceremony at the Saadabad Palace Complex, followed by meetings with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Erdogan and Raisi will co-chair 7th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council.

Erdogan and Raisi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the seventh Astana meeting.

Erdogan will also hold a separate bilateral meeting with Putin, as well as a joint press conference with the Iranian and Russian presidents.

ALGERIA

ALGIERS - Algeria and Italy to sign energy agreements during Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s ongoing visit.

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Ennahda party chief Rachid Ghannouchi to be interrogated over money laundering charges.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Palestinian lawyers to stage one-day strike in cities in the occupied West Bank.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO - Following latest developments related to Sri Lanka after South Asian nation's president fled country amid protests and Parliament is set to elect new president.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to release 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report.

WASHINGTON - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials to hold press conference regarding racial and ethnic disparities in US overdose deaths.