Press agenda on July 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Press agenda on July 20

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend celebration of the 48th anniversary of Peace and Freedom Day.

UK

LONDON - Fifth ballot to take place in the Conservative Party leadership contest, selecting final 2 candidates to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and thus prime minister.

LONDON – In final PMQ appearance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson to answer questions from lawmakers in House of Commons.

ITALY

ROME - Votes of confidence in Draghi-led government scheduled in both chambers of parliament.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO - Amid economic crisis, parliament set to elect new president after resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on tackling climate crisis during visit to Massachusetts.

WASHINGTON - CIA Director William Burns to speak at Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

WASHINGTON - Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska to address US Congress at invitation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON - Chaired by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, fourth meeting of US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, including nearly 50 countries, to take place virtually.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce consumer confidence for July.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international investment position for May.

LONDON - UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) to announce consumer price index for June.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder