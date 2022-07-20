Press agenda on July 20

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend celebration of the 48th anniversary of Peace and Freedom Day.

UK

LONDON - Fifth ballot to take place in the Conservative Party leadership contest, selecting final 2 candidates to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and thus prime minister.

LONDON – In final PMQ appearance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson to answer questions from lawmakers in House of Commons.

ITALY

ROME - Votes of confidence in Draghi-led government scheduled in both chambers of parliament.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO - Amid economic crisis, parliament set to elect new president after resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on tackling climate crisis during visit to Massachusetts.

WASHINGTON - CIA Director William Burns to speak at Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

WASHINGTON - Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska to address US Congress at invitation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON - Chaired by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, fourth meeting of US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, including nearly 50 countries, to take place virtually.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce consumer confidence for July.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international investment position for May.

LONDON - UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) to announce consumer price index for June.