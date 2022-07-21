Press agenda on July 21

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council meeting, with latest developments, international issues on agenda.

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to be hosted by state broadcaster TRT Haber for interview.

ANKARA – Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to meet his Azerbaijani, Pakistani counterparts; they are later to visit production facilities of Turkish drone maker Baykar.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on gun violence during his visit in Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON – House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol to hold another public hearing at prime time.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council members to discuss political, humanitarian situation in Syria.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO – Following latest developments related to Sri Lanka after South Asian nation's president flees country amid protests, parliament elects former premier as new president.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.

EUROPE – Following heat wave, wildfires across Europe.

ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to reveal international reserves, foreign currency liquidity for June.

FRANKFURT – European Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.