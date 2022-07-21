Press agenda on July 21

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council meeting, with latest developments, international issues on agenda.
ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to be hosted by state broadcaster TRT Haber for interview.
ANKARA – Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to meet his Azerbaijani, Pakistani counterparts; they are later to visit production facilities of Turkish drone maker Baykar.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on gun violence during his visit in Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON – House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol to hold another public hearing at prime time.
NEW YORK – UN Security Council members to discuss political, humanitarian situation in Syria.
SRI LANKA
COLOMBO – Following latest developments related to Sri Lanka after South Asian nation's president flees country amid protests, parliament elects former premier as new president.
UKRAINE
KYIV – Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.
EUROPE – Following heat wave, wildfires across Europe.
ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.
ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to reveal international reserves, foreign currency liquidity for June.
FRANKFURT – European Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.