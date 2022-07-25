Press agenda on July 25

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board.

ITALY

ROME - Monitoring developments after parliament dissolved, early elections called following Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation.

US

WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to discuss support mission for Libya.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO - Following latest developments after new president appointed to replace predecessor who fled country amid protests.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Tunisians to vote in referendum on new Constitution.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Palestinian lawyers hold day-long strike in West Bank cities.

KUWAIT

KUWAIT CITY - Following developments after appointment of new prime minister.