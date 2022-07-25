Press agenda on July 25

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board.
ITALY
ROME - Monitoring developments after parliament dissolved, early elections called following Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation.
US
WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to discuss support mission for Libya.
SRI LANKA
COLOMBO - Following latest developments after new president appointed to replace predecessor who fled country amid protests.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, related international developments.
TUNISIA
TUNIS - Tunisians to vote in referendum on new Constitution.
PALESTINE
RAMALLAH - Palestinian lawyers hold day-long strike in West Bank cities.
KUWAIT
KUWAIT CITY - Following developments after appointment of new prime minister.