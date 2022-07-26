Press agenda on July 26

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive credentials of new ambassadors from Vatican, Sudan, Kosovo, Democratic Republic of Congo.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet virtually with chairman and owner of South Korean conglomerate SK Group.
WASHINGTON – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Palestine.
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump to make return to nation's capital, address America First Agenda Summit.
WASHINGTON – Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper to participate in Atlantic Council discussion on Taiwan policy.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – EU energy ministers to meet for extraordinary meeting to discuss plans to prevent major gas crisis this winter.
ITALY
ROME – Monitoring developments after parliament dissolved, early elections called following Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation.
UKRAINE
KYIV – Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.
TUNISIA
TUNIS – Electoral commission to announce referendum results.
PALESTINE
NABLUS – Following situation in West Bank after days-long confrontations.
SRI LANKA
COLOMBO – Following latest developments after new president appointed to replace predecessor who fled country amid protests.