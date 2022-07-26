Press agenda on July 26

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive credentials of new ambassadors from Vatican, Sudan, Kosovo, Democratic Republic of Congo.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to meet virtually with chairman and owner of South Korean conglomerate SK Group.

WASHINGTON – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Palestine.

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump to make return to nation's capital, address America First Agenda Summit.

WASHINGTON – Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper to participate in Atlantic Council discussion on Taiwan policy.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU energy ministers to meet for extraordinary meeting to discuss plans to prevent major gas crisis this winter.

ITALY

ROME – Monitoring developments after parliament dissolved, early elections called following Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

TUNISIA

TUNIS – Electoral commission to announce referendum results.

PALESTINE

NABLUS – Following situation in West Bank after days-long confrontations.

SRI LANKA

COLOMBO – Following latest developments after new president appointed to replace predecessor who fled country amid protests.