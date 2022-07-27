Press agenda on July 27

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to attend opening ceremony of joint coordination center in Istanbul established to resume Ukrainian grain exports.

US

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address reporters at Department of State.

WASHINGTON – US Federal Reserve to decide on whether to raise, lower or maintain interest rates.

WASHINGTON – US Congressional Budget Office to release updated economic projections.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Lufthansa’s ground staff stage one-day strike at various airports over pay dispute.