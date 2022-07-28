Press agenda on July 28

TÜRKİYE



ISTANBUL - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with visiting Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili.



LATVIA



RIGA - Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to meet with Latvian counterpart Artis Pabriks in Riga, where he came for an official visit, and is set to hold various meetings.



US



WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden expected to have telephone call with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



WASHINGTON – UN Security Council to discuss situation on the island of Cyprus.



FRANCE



PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.



THE ECONOMY



ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu to hold meeting on third inflation report of this year.



ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Economic Confidence Index for July.



BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council to release economic sentiment for July.