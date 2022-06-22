Press agenda on June 22

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia with ceremony at Presidential Complex followed by one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings, official dinner.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on gas prices, inflation.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make statement to German lawmakers on upcoming European Council, G7, NATO summits.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to attend live-streamed event 'NATO in a changed world,' hosted by Politico.

BELARUS

GOMEL - Belarusian forces to hold exercises near southeastern border.

UK

LONDON - As travel chaos looms, UK railway network, airports due for strikes, lack of staff, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respond to questions from lawmakers.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 23 Haziran 2022, 10:12