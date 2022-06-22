Press agenda on June 22

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia with ceremony at Presidential Complex followed by one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings, official dinner.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on gas prices, inflation.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make statement to German lawmakers on upcoming European Council, G7, NATO summits.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to attend live-streamed event 'NATO in a changed world,' hosted by Politico.
BELARUS
GOMEL - Belarusian forces to hold exercises near southeastern border.
UK
LONDON - As travel chaos looms, UK railway network, airports due for strikes, lack of staff, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to respond to questions from lawmakers.Güncelleme Tarihi: 23 Haziran 2022, 10:12