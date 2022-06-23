Press agenda on June 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

TÜRKIYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold separate meetings and press conferences with his British counterpart Liz Truss and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

US

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to hold press conference following talks.

BRUSSELS – European Council leaders' summit to discuss various issues including Ukraine’s EU membership.

SLOVENIA

KRANJ – European Council President Charles Michel to chair EU-Western Balkans summit.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - World Health Organization International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to meet to discuss recent monkeypox outbreak.

UK

LONDON – Thousands of railway workers to continue strike on second day of industrial action this week.

RWANDA

KIGALI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend roundtable at Commonwealth Business Forum.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to take part in BRICS summit via video conference.

MOSCOW - TEHRAN - BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay visit to Iran and Azerbaijan.

AFGHANISTAN

PAKTIKA - Monitoring rescue and aid efforts after powerful earthquake.

Hüseyin Demir

