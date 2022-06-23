Press agenda on June 23

TÜRKIYE



ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold separate meetings and press conferences with his British counterpart Liz Truss and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.



US



NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.



BELGIUM



BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to hold press conference following talks.



BRUSSELS – European Council leaders' summit to discuss various issues including Ukraine’s EU membership.



SLOVENIA



KRANJ – European Council President Charles Michel to chair EU-Western Balkans summit.



SWITZERLAND



GENEVA - World Health Organization International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to meet to discuss recent monkeypox outbreak.



UK



LONDON – Thousands of railway workers to continue strike on second day of industrial action this week.



RWANDA



KIGALI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend roundtable at Commonwealth Business Forum.



RUSSIA



MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to take part in BRICS summit via video conference.



MOSCOW - TEHRAN - BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay visit to Iran and Azerbaijan.



AFGHANISTAN



PAKTIKA - Monitoring rescue and aid efforts after powerful earthquake.