Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Press agenda on June 24

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - European Council leaders summit concludes.

RWANDA

KIGALI - Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to open with speech by Prince Charles.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to have meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

US

WASHINGTON - House of Representatives to vote bipartisan gun safety bill after it cleared Senate floor.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Global food security conference to be held under leadership of German Foreign Ministry, which will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

AFGHANISTAN

PAKTIKA - Monitoring rescue, aid efforts after powerful earthquake.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad to arrive in Egyptian capital for surprise visit.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI - Following latest developments after Presidential Council announced reconciliation plan in country.

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati to start consultations to form new government.

THE ECONOMY

LONDON - UK's Office for National Statistics to announce retail sales for May.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce capacity utilization, manufacturing confidence for June.

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan to announce inflation expectations.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Commerce Department to announce new home sales for April.

