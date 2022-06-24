Press agenda on June 24

BELGIUM



BRUSSELS - European Council leaders summit concludes.



RWANDA



KIGALI - Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to open with speech by Prince Charles.



AZERBAIJAN



BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to have meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.



US



WASHINGTON - House of Representatives to vote bipartisan gun safety bill after it cleared Senate floor.



GERMANY



BERLIN - Global food security conference to be held under leadership of German Foreign Ministry, which will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



AFGHANISTAN



PAKTIKA - Monitoring rescue, aid efforts after powerful earthquake.



EGYPT



CAIRO - Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad to arrive in Egyptian capital for surprise visit.



LIBYA



TRIPOLI - Following latest developments after Presidential Council announced reconciliation plan in country.



LEBANON



BEIRUT - Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati to start consultations to form new government.



THE ECONOMY



LONDON - UK's Office for National Statistics to announce retail sales for May.



ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce capacity utilization, manufacturing confidence for June.



ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan to announce inflation expectations.



WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Commerce Department to announce new home sales for April.