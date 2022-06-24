BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - European Council leaders summit concludes.
RWANDA
KIGALI - Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to open with speech by Prince Charles.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to have meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
US
WASHINGTON - House of Representatives to vote bipartisan gun safety bill after it cleared Senate floor.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Global food security conference to be held under leadership of German Foreign Ministry, which will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
AFGHANISTAN
PAKTIKA - Monitoring rescue, aid efforts after powerful earthquake.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad to arrive in Egyptian capital for surprise visit.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI - Following latest developments after Presidential Council announced reconciliation plan in country.
LEBANON
BEIRUT - Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati to start consultations to form new government.
THE ECONOMY
LONDON - UK's Office for National Statistics to announce retail sales for May.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce capacity utilization, manufacturing confidence for June.
ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan to announce inflation expectations.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Commerce Department to announce new home sales for April.
Press agenda on June 24
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 24, 2022.
BELGIUM
YORUM EKLE