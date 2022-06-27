Press agenda on June 27

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold separate meetings with Wolfgang Sobotka, president of Austria’s National Council, and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - President Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with Iranian counterpart Amir-Abdollahian.

US

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Palestine situation.

GERMANY

SCHLOSS ELMAU - G7 summit continues on second day.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to hold a press conference to preview the NATO Summit starting in Madrid on June 28.

LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers to discuss renewable energy and energy efficiency.

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Monitoring developments as judges’ strike enters fourth week and tensions remain high across country.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu to attend Trilateral Meeting of Foreign and Transport Ministers of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to release road motor vehicle registration figures for May.