Press agenda on June 27

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold separate meetings with Wolfgang Sobotka, president of Austria’s National Council, and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Presidential Complex.
ANKARA - President Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with Iranian counterpart Amir-Abdollahian.
US
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Palestine situation.
GERMANY
SCHLOSS ELMAU - G7 summit continues on second day.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to hold a press conference to preview the NATO Summit starting in Madrid on June 28.
LUXEMBOURG
LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers to discuss renewable energy and energy efficiency.
TUNISIA
TUNIS - Monitoring developments as judges’ strike enters fourth week and tensions remain high across country.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu to attend Trilateral Meeting of Foreign and Transport Ministers of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - TurkStat to release road motor vehicle registration figures for May.