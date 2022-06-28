Press agenda on June 28

SPAIN

MADRID – NATO’s Madrid summit to kick off with participation of heads of states and governments.

MADRID - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to brief press members on summit, Stoltenberg to deliver opening speech of NATO Public Forum.

MADRID - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend NATO summit, take part in 4-way meeting alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish premier Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and participate in dinner to be held by Spanish King Felipe IV.

GERMANY

BERLIN - G7 meeting to conclude following working meetings on third day.

UK

LONDON - Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to deliver keynote speech at RUSI and speak at separate panel by New Statesman Politics Live.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - ECHR to give judgement on case involving Catalan judges backing independence referendum.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following war between Ukraine and Russia, international reactions.

US

WASHINGTON - House select committee investigating Jan. 6 attack on Capitol to hold its next public hearing.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Russia's increasing attacks on Ukraine.

QATAR

DOHA - US and Iran to hold indirect talks on nuclear deal in the Qatari capital, Doha.

BAHRAIN

MANAMA - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to make working visit to Bahraini capital Manama.

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati to hold second and final day of consultations to form new government.

MOROCCO

RABAT – Following developments of irregular migrants attempt to storm border fence with Spanish-administered city of Melilla, which left 23 dead and dozens injured.