Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Press agenda on June 29

SPAIN

MADRID - Following NATO leaders summit.

MADRID - Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold bilateral meetings with leaders on sidelines of summit.

MADRID - US President Joe Biden expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in trilateral meeting.

MADRID - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference.

FRANCE

PARIS - Verdict expected in trial of 20 people charged with involvement in 2015 terror attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

US

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for June, annual industrial production figures for 2021.

ANKARA - Turkish banking watchdog to reveal banking sector figures for May.

BRUSSELS - European Commission’s General Directorate for Economic and Financial Affairs to share economic sentiment index for June.

BERLIN - Federal statistical office Destatis to reveal provisional inflation data for June.

MOSCOW - Russian Federal Statistics Service to share industrial production, unemployment, retail trade figures for May.

