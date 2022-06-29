Press agenda on June 29

SPAIN



MADRID - Following NATO leaders summit.



MADRID - Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold bilateral meetings with leaders on sidelines of summit.



MADRID - US President Joe Biden expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in trilateral meeting.



MADRID - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference.



FRANCE



PARIS - Verdict expected in trial of 20 people charged with involvement in 2015 terror attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.



US



NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.



THE ECONOMY



ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for June, annual industrial production figures for 2021.



ANKARA - Turkish banking watchdog to reveal banking sector figures for May.



BRUSSELS - European Commission’s General Directorate for Economic and Financial Affairs to share economic sentiment index for June.



BERLIN - Federal statistical office Destatis to reveal provisional inflation data for June.



MOSCOW - Russian Federal Statistics Service to share industrial production, unemployment, retail trade figures for May.