Press agenda on June 29

SPAIN
MADRID - Following NATO leaders summit.
MADRID - Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold bilateral meetings with leaders on sidelines of summit.
MADRID - US President Joe Biden expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in trilateral meeting.
MADRID - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference.
FRANCE
PARIS - Verdict expected in trial of 20 people charged with involvement in 2015 terror attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.
US
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for June, annual industrial production figures for 2021.
ANKARA - Turkish banking watchdog to reveal banking sector figures for May.
BRUSSELS - European Commission’s General Directorate for Economic and Financial Affairs to share economic sentiment index for June.
BERLIN - Federal statistical office Destatis to reveal provisional inflation data for June.
MOSCOW - Russian Federal Statistics Service to share industrial production, unemployment, retail trade figures for May.
SPAIN
