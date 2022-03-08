Press agenda on March 08

FRANCE
PARIS - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
STRASBOURG - European Parliament to debate Ukrainian refugee crisis.
LATVIA
TALLINN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold joint news conference with Latvian President Egils Levits.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.
THE ECONOMY
BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release industrial production data for January.
ANKARA - Turkish airports authority to release statistics for February.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce trade balance for January.