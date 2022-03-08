Press agenda on March 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, March. 8, 2022.

FRANCE

PARIS - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

STRASBOURG - European Parliament to debate Ukrainian refugee crisis.

LATVIA

TALLINN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold joint news conference with Latvian President Egils Levits.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release industrial production data for January.

ANKARA - Turkish airports authority to release statistics for February.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce trade balance for January.

Hüseyin Demir

