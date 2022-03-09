Press agenda on March 09

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and hold joint press conference in capital Ankara.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to meet business leaders and bipartisan governors at White House.

WASHINGTON - US House Armed Services Committee to hold hearing on national security challenges and US military activity in Indo-Pacific region.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at Department of State.

CANADA

OTTAWA - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to deliver keynote speech at Ottawa Conference on Security and Defense.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to address European Parliament on European security and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - World Health Organization to hold briefing on Ukraine situation and global health issues.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for talks on transatlantic ties and sanctions against Russia over war on Ukraine.

BERLIN - German government spokesman to hold news briefing.

FRANCE

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks on European security and Russia-Ukraine war.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold news conference.

UK

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to answer questions by lawmakers in Parliament.

LONDON - British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to brief Parliament on Russia-Ukraine war.

POLAND/ROMANIA

WARSAW/BUCHAREST - US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Poland and Romania.

THE ECONOMY

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce JOLTS job openings for January.