Press agenda on March 31

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu.

FRANCE

PARIS - Second day of environment ministers meeting of OECD member states to be held in French capital.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver separate virtual addresses to Dutch House of Representatives, Belgian parliament.

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, and related international developments.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on administration's actions to reduce impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on energy prices, lower gas prices.

NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to deliver remarks at Afghanistan Conference 2022.

TEXAS - Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' commercial space company Blue Origin to launch crewed space mission.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce Turkiye's foreign trade statistics for February.

LONDON - British national statistics office to release GDP growth figures.

BRUSSELS - Eurostat to announce February euro area unemployment rate.

ANKARA - Turkiye's Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce gross external debt stock as of end-2021.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce weekly initial jobless claims.