Press agenda on November 01

ISRAEL
TEL AVIV - Israel to hold elections for Knesset, or parliament, for the fifth time in less than four years.
DENMARK
COPENHAGEN - Denmark heads to the polls in snap general elections.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to attend campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Florida.
WASHINGTON - David DePape, suspect accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, to be arraigned in San Francisco court.
NEW YORK - Ghana’s Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyemanthe to hold press conference as Ghana takes over presidency of UN Security Council for November.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to attend online meeting of heads of states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in conference on economic cooperation.
TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka.
ALGERIA
ALGIERS - 31st Arab Summit to kick off in Algeria’s capital.