Press agenda on November 01

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Israel to hold elections for Knesset, or parliament, for the fifth time in less than four years.

DENMARK

COPENHAGEN - Denmark heads to the polls in snap general elections.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to attend campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Florida.

WASHINGTON - David DePape, suspect accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, to be arraigned in San Francisco court.

NEW YORK - Ghana’s Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyemanthe to hold press conference as Ghana takes over presidency of UN Security Council for November.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to attend online meeting of heads of states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in conference on economic cooperation.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka.

ALGERIA

ALGIERS - 31st Arab Summit to kick off in Algeria’s capital.