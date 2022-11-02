Press agenda on November 02

UK

LONDON - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to answer lawmakers' questions at House of Commons.

LONDON - Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace to respond to questions at parliament's defense committee.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet premiers of federal states to discuss measures to address energy crisis.

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Following Israeli election results after former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads in exit polls.

DENMARK

COPENHAGEN - Monitoring results of Danish general elections held on Tuesday.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Copernicus Programme, EU's Earth observation initiative, to publish annual State of the Climate report for 2021.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on infrastructure after passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act.

NEW YORK - US to convene informal Security Council meeting on human rights situation in Iran.

NEW YORK - UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi to hold press conference after briefing to Security Council.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to speak at panel on Turkish Foreign Policy in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean regions.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Germany's trade balance for September to be revealed by Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

NEW YORK - Credit rating company S&P Global to announce final Manufacturing PMI reading for eurozone and France.