Press agenda on November 03

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to participate in rally for Democratic Party in New Mexico, also to attend political event for congressional candidate Mike Levin.

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Hawkeye State Iowa.

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup at Pentagon.

NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold press briefing.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bring together leaders from across Western Balkans for a summit in Berlin to discuss EU enlargement, regional cooperation, energy security.

BERLIN - G7 foreign ministers to meet in German city of Munster to discuss current geopolitical challenges, Russia-Ukraine war, relations with China.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to separately meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel.

UK

LONDON - US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry to meet government, private sector officials on climate finance, action.

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

THE ECONOMY

BRUSSELS - EU's statistical office Eurostat to announce euro area unemployment rate for September.

LONDON - Bank of England to announce interest rate decision.

ANKARA - Türkiye's October inflation data to be released by TurkStat.

PARIS - Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to release inflation figures.