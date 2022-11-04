Press agenda on November 04

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at tech firm in San Diego, California and later take part in political reception in Chicago, Illinois.

WASHINGTON - David DePape, accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, expected to again appear in court.

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump due to provide subpoenaed documents to House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Capitol.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to meet on North Korea after Pyongyang fired numerous ballistic missiles.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to hold news conference after G7 foreign ministers meeting in Muenster.

THE UAE

SIR BANI YAS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend Sir Bani Mourning Forum.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following aftermath of gun attack which injured former Premier Imran Khan.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to announce Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for September.

BERLIN - German statistical authority Destatis to announce factory orders for September.