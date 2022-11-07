Press agenda on November 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Press agenda on November 07

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory to hold public hearings.

UK

LONDON - Defense Ministry officials to face questions from lawmakers in Parliament.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to participate virtually in Democratic National Committee events.

WASHINGTON - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss foreign policy issues at Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Ministry to release cash realizations data for October.

BERLIN - German statistical office Destatis to release industrial production figures for September.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder