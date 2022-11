Press agenda on November 08

US

WASHINGTON - Americans to vote in midterm elections with fate of Congress in balance.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to pay 2-day official visit to Türkiye. He is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

UK

LONDON - Ministers from Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to respond to questions from lawmakers.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to release retail sales data for September.

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to reveal central government debt figures for October.