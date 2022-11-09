Press agenda on November 09

US

WASHINGTON – Following midterm election results.

UK

LONDON – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to respond to questions from lawmakers in House of Commons.

LONDON – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit London, meet Sunak, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

LONDON – Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to address House of Commons, expected to announce plans for new election.

EDINBURGH – Wallace to host meeting of defense ministers from 10 participant nations of UK Joint Expeditionary Force at Edinburgh Castle.

GERMANY

LEIPZIG – Leipzig University to publish its research on far-right in country.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – Transport workers to go on strike.

KAZAKHSTAN

SHYMKENT – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend inauguration ceremony of Türkiye's Honorary Consulate General in Shymkent.