Press agenda on November 10

UZBEKISTAN

SAMARKAND - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend Organization of Turkic States Summit.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend event marking 84th anniversary of passing of Republic of Turkey's founder, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at his mausoleum, Anitkabir.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks at political event at Howard Theatre. Biden will later depart for Egypt to attend UN climate change summit COP27.

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly members to discuss situation in Afghanistan.

UK

BLACKPOOL - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attend British-Irish Council summit, meet his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

LONDON - Railway and metro workers to stage strike.

LONDON - Jordan's King Abdullah to be hosted by King Charles.

FRANCE

PARIS - Thousands of workers to go on 1-day general strike called by CGT union.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to meet her Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom for talks on EU issues, Russia-Ukraine war.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - TurkStat to release unemployment data for September.

PARIS - OECD to release unemployment figures.