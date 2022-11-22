Press agenda on November 22

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden to travel to Nantucket, Massachusetts to celebrate Thanksgiving with their family.

WASHINGTON – NASA to launch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to send spacecraft to International Space Station to provide scientific equipment, investigations and supplies for crew.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Yemen.

UK

LONDON – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to start state visit to UK at invitation of King Charles III.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver remarks at Suddeutsche Zeitung Economic Summit.

FRANCE

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron to host his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

STRASBOURG – European parliament to discuss ongoing protests in Iran.

SERBIA

BELGRADE – President Aleksander Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and to take part via videoconference in ceremony to raise Russian flag on Ural nuclear-powered icebreaker and to launch Yakutia nuclear-powered icebreaker.

ARMENIA

YEREVAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in joint meeting of Collective Security Treaty Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers and Committee of Security Council Secretaries.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce consumer confidence index for November.