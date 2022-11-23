Press agenda on November 23

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to discuss bilateral ties, steps to improve cooperation.

DUZCE - Following developments after magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northwestern Türkiye.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - Members of European Parliament to vote on resolution naming Russia "state sponsor of terrorism."

UK

LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

LONDON - Office for National Statistics to release statistics on last year's deaths of homeless people in England, Wales.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address Federal Parliament on 2023 budget.

MOLLN - Germany to remember victims of 1992 neo-Nazi arson attack in Molln that claimed lives of 3 Turkish citizens.

ARMENIA

YEREVAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in meeting of Collective Security Organization Treaty, also to meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

YEREVAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in joint meeting of Collective Security Treaty Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers, Committee of Security Council Secretaries.

KAZAKHSTAN

ASTANA - Plenary session of 19th Astana Talks on Syria to be held in capital Astana, final statement to be released.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - US-based financial services company S&P Global to announce November's provisional manufacturing PMI reading for Eurozone, Germany.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to share road motor vehicles figures for October.